Your Summer Starts Next Week at Memorial Park

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Let the Shenanigans Begin!

Welcome back to summer at The Lucky Corner.

Baseball is finally back and we're ready for another season of fun nights, big crowds, and the kind of ballpark shenanigans we've been dreaming about all winter.

The field is coming back to life, the players are rolling into town, and The Lucky Corner is about to feel like home again.

We've got a big week ahead with new merch, Fan Fest, and Opening Day right around the corner. Let's get this season started!

Fresh Leps gear just dropped. We teamed up with Hype Gear Sports on an exclusive Royal Oak Leprechauns collection built for summer nights at Memorial Park.

Whether you're a longtime Leps fan or hopping on the bandwagon this season, now's the perfect time to gear up. Grab yours now and rep the Leps on Opening Day!

Grab Some Merch!

Get your first taste of the 2026 season at Memorial Park. Fans will have the chance to watch the team's first official practice before heading onto the field to run the bases, meet the players, grab autographs, and check out some brand new merch. The grills will be fired up, music will be playing, and it will officially start feeling like summer at the ballpark again.

Location: Memorial Park - Royal Oak

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

RSVP Here

Summer officially starts when the gates open at The Lucky Corner. Join us for Opening Day presented by Lifetime Financial Growth -

Tripp Crosthwaite as the Leps return to Memorial Park for another season of baseball, hot dogs, beer, and shenanigans!

Location: Memorial Park - Royal Oak Date: Monday, May 25 Gates Open: 5:35 PM

First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Get your Tickets!

Opening Day Sponsored By:

Meet Tripp Crosthwaite - Your Guide to Financial Balance!

A proud Royal Oak resident and passionate supporter of the Leprechauns, Tripp Crosthwaite and his team are dedicated to helping business owners, families, professionals and those about to retire make informed financial decisions. As a Financial Representative for Lifetime Growth Financial, he specializes in strategies that optimize and protect wealth, ensuring long-term financial security. If you're looking to safeguard your income, maximize savings, or create a tax-efficient plan, Tripp is here to guide you every step of the way.

Reach out today to explore how he can help you secure your financial future!







Northwoods League Stories from May 20, 2026

Your Summer Starts Next Week at Memorial Park - Royal Oak Leprechauns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.