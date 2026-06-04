The Next Homestand at the Lucky Corner Has Arrived
Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release
After our first road trip of the season, the Leps return to The Lucky Corner with a 6-4 record and plenty of momentum. In fact, we scored 21 runs in our last game, which is either a sign that the offense is heating up or that someone accidentally turned down the difficulty settings.
Now we're back home for a weekend featuring dogs, a Green Out, Ladies Night, princesses, pirates, and of course some baseball!
Come help us welcome the team home and see if the bats can stay this hot!
Bark in the Park
Sponsored by The Dog Wizard Farmington Hills
Miss out on the last Bark in the Park! We're running it back! Bring your four-legged friend to The Lucky Corner and enjoy a summer evening of baseball with fellow dog lovers.
In support of Michigan Humane!
Date: Thursday, June 4th, 2026 (Tonight!) Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Richmond Flying Mummies First Pitch: 6:35 PM Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI
Securce Your Seats!
Ladies Night
Presented by Carbliss
Shoutout to all our lady leps! All ladies receive $1 off Carbliss beverages and 20% off all ladies merchandise.
In support of Royal Oak Women's Club!
Date: Friday, June 5th, 2026
Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Richmond Flying Mummies
First Pitch: 6:35 PM
Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI
Secure Your Seats!
Green Out the Park
In partnership with Troy Historic Village
WEAR GREEN!
Troy Historic Village will also be bringing history to life with historic actors, interactive activities, and fun for fans of all ages.
Date: Saturday, June 6th, 2026
Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters
First Pitch: 6:35 PM
Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI
Secure Your Seats!
Princesses & Pirates Night
Sponsored by Taylored Events
Ahoy mateys and your royal highnesses! Meet your favorite princesses and pirates from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Costumes are encouraged!
Date: Sunday, June 7th, 2026
Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters
First Pitch: 4:05 PM
Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI
Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026
- The Next Homestand at the Lucky Corner Has Arrived - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Chinooks Swept by Wausau in Two-Game Set - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Gerrick Plays Hero in Pit Spitters' 11-10 Walk-Off Thriller against Kalamazoo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Thriller Ends in Growlers' Walk-Off Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Flying Mummies Embark on Six Game Road Trip, Begin with a Pair of Games against Royal Oak - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Look for Series Lead on Thursday Night against Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Endure Chaotic Loss in 4-Hour Marathon - Rockford Rivets
- Rox Win Streak Ends at Seven, Start Four-Game Road Trip Thursday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kingfish Shut down by Richmond Pitching - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Mash Four Home Runs to Even Series vs. Dock Spiders - Green Bay Rockers
- Lumbermen Beat the Bucks 5-2 - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Royal Oak Leprechauns Stories
- The Next Homestand at the Lucky Corner Has Arrived
- Your Summer Starts Next Week at Memorial Park
- Announcing the Paddy Scramble Golf Outing
- Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Includes Two Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Danny Weiss Named Royal Oak Leprechaun General Manager