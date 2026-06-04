The Next Homestand at the Lucky Corner Has Arrived

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







After our first road trip of the season, the Leps return to The Lucky Corner with a 6-4 record and plenty of momentum. In fact, we scored 21 runs in our last game, which is either a sign that the offense is heating up or that someone accidentally turned down the difficulty settings.

Now we're back home for a weekend featuring dogs, a Green Out, Ladies Night, princesses, pirates, and of course some baseball!

Come help us welcome the team home and see if the bats can stay this hot!

Bark in the Park

Sponsored by The Dog Wizard Farmington Hills

Miss out on the last Bark in the Park! We're running it back! Bring your four-legged friend to The Lucky Corner and enjoy a summer evening of baseball with fellow dog lovers.

In support of Michigan Humane!

Date: Thursday, June 4th, 2026 (Tonight!) Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Richmond Flying Mummies First Pitch: 6:35 PM Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI

Securce Your Seats!

Ladies Night

Presented by Carbliss

Shoutout to all our lady leps! All ladies receive $1 off Carbliss beverages and 20% off all ladies merchandise.

In support of Royal Oak Women's Club!

Date: Friday, June 5th, 2026

Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Richmond Flying Mummies

First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI

Secure Your Seats!

Green Out the Park

In partnership with Troy Historic Village

WEAR GREEN!

Troy Historic Village will also be bringing history to life with historic actors, interactive activities, and fun for fans of all ages.

Date: Saturday, June 6th, 2026

Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters

First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI

Secure Your Seats!

Princesses & Pirates Night

Sponsored by Taylored Events

Ahoy mateys and your royal highnesses! Meet your favorite princesses and pirates from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Costumes are encouraged!

Date: Sunday, June 7th, 2026

Matchup: Royal Oak Leprechauns vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters

First Pitch: 4:05 PM

Location: Memorial Park (The Lucky Corner), Royal Oak, MI







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.