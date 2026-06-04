Lumbermen Beat the Bucks 5-2

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The La Crosse Loggers top the Waterloo Bucks 5-2 in front of 1491 faithful fans at Copeland Park.

The game started as a pitcher duel throughout the first few innings, as starters AJ Curtis (UW - La Crosse) of the Loggers and AJ Price (St. Cloud State) of the Bucks would go back and forth with shutout frames to begin the matchup. The two would pitch well until the 4th inning which started with a walk from Curtis, followed by a balk putting a runner in scoring position. The Bucks score first in the top of the 4th via small ball, as an infield hit followed by a sac fly would start the scoring. Another infield hit would bring a second run across before the Logs could get out of the inning.

Peyton Olds (Sacramento State CC) would come in to begin the 5th. After his 1-2-3 innings, the Loggers would answer back. A double by Gunnar Penzkover (Grand Canyon) would be the hosts first hit of the game. The next batter would draw a walk, followed by a Jake Redding (Hawaii) double down the left field line, his first hit as a Logger, bringing in both runners on base. Peyton Olds would throw another scoreless frame, striking out the side, before Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) would hit a double in the gap off the first pitch of the inning. A past ball would advance Small before a Penzkover sacrafice fly would give the Loggers the lead.

Olds would again go 3 up, 3 down, continuing his excellent outting in relief. Jayden Garrison (San Francisco) would reach first off of a dropped 3rd strike, flipping the order for Joey Senstock (Nebraska) to get his own extra-base hit, doubling into the gap. After a strikeout and fielders choice, 2 out singles from Small and Max Kalk (Ball State) extended the lead to 5-2. Olds would complete the 8th, finishing his 4 inning, 6 strikeout showing.

Dalton Smith (Kansas) got the call in the 9th for the save, striking out the first batter he faced. After walking the next two batters, Smith would induce a double play to secure his second save of the season.

The Loggers move to 7-2 on the season and take on the Border Cats in Thunder Bay tomorrow night for a 6:35 game. Sahil Patel (Ohio State) is expected to take the bump for his second start of the year.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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