Kingfish Take Series Opener against Rivets in Walk-Off Fashion

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Rockford Rivets by a final score of 4-3 in walk-off fashion Thursday night.

What looked to be a pitching duel through the first half of innings quickly changed to excitement at Historic Simmons Field as the Kenosha Kingfish walked off the Rivets off the bat of Ethan Moore.

Both starters from Thursday's game had impressive outings as Kingfish pitcher Joseph Martin pitched five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out five. Anthony Sorrentino also went five innings for the Rivets, allowing one run on six hits while striking out two.

Although the total score did not show it, the Kingfish were finding solid contact throughout the entirety of the game. Seven different Kingfish batters recorded hits on the night, with Luke Landrus and Ethan Moore collecting two each. Jackson Brewer connected on a ball to deep left field for his first Kingfish home run of 2026 in the seventh inning, which looked to be all the Kingfish would need late in the game. However, Rockford had one last chance at a run in the top of the ninth when a leadoff walk came around to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Tied at 3-3, the Kingfish had their Nos. 6, 7 and 8 hitters coming to the plate only needing one run to secure a victory. Cole Ide started the rally in the ninth with a leadoff walk. After Liam Arsich entered as a pinch runner for Ide, a stolen base and a single by Hunter Snyder put runners on the corners with no outs. On the first pitch of Ethan Moore's at-bat, hard contact up the middle was all the Kingfish needed to secure the series-opening victory.

The Kingfish look to keep the late-night magic alive as they conclude their two-game series against the Rivets Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. The Kingfish will remain home through the weekend, as they host a two-game series against the Richmond Flying Mummies on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT on Saturday and 1:35 p.m. CDT on Sunday.







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