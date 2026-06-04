Rox Win Streak Ends at Seven, Start Four-Game Road Trip Thursday

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Eli Lamb

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Eli Lamb(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (8-2) fell to the Willmar Stingers (3-7) 15-6 on Wednesday, but secured a 3-1 win in the series and retained the best record in the Northwoods League.

After Willmar scored a run in the top of the second inning, the Rox immediately answered with one of their own. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett CC) recorded a double in his first at-bat at Joe Faber Field and would later score off a sacrifice fly from Carter Heinsch (Augustana University).

The Rox would find the scoreboard again in the sixth inning after applying constant pressure on the bases as Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) walked home.

Eli Lamb (University of West Florida) tossed 3.1 innings on the mound in relief and only allowed one hit with five strikeouts to his name.

The Rox rallied in the ninth, extending the game with two outs and plating four runs. In the end, the rally came up short as the Rox fell 15-6. The Rox still stand atop the Great Plains West at 8-2.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Eli Lamb.

The Rox will travel to Minot to take on the Hot Tots for the next four days before returning home on Monday, June 8, to host Minot at 6:35 PM. There will be a Gift Card Giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win gift cards up to $100 in value from the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. (1st 250 Adults).

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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