Rox Coaching Staff and Four Players Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Game

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The Northwoods League released the 2026 All-Star Game selections and four players on the First Half Great Plains Champion St. Cloud Rox (24-12) were chosen to play in the game on July 8th in Dyersville, Iowa. In addition, the Rox coaching staff will be coaching the Great Plains team for the second year in a row after finishing the first half of the season with the best record in the Great Plains Division. This marks the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Rox have won the Great Plains First Half Championship.

Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) has been awarded a Northwoods League All-Star Game appearance for the third year in a row. Jaenke returned to St. Cloud for his fifth season with the Rox in 2026, and he instantly picked up where he left off. In 2025, Jaenke claimed a Rox single-season record with 15 saves. This season, he has already earned five saves in eight outings and has struck out 17 batters in just 10 innings of work. Jaenke earned the save in the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, and could have the chance to do it again in the 2026 edition.

In his second year with the Rox, Outfielder Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) earned his first All-Star nod. Geislinger was already impressive in 2025, earning Finest in The Field honors for his defensive ability as one of just three players with a perfect fielding percentage. In 2026, his offensive numbers have taken a tremendous leap. Geislinger leads the Rox in games played, hits, runs batted in, and walks. Geislinger has been one of the best in the Northwoods League at getting on base in addition to remaining a shutdown glove with incredible catches.

Pitcher Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) was named an All-Star in his first season with St. Cloud. Felling began the season as a relief arm before becoming a mainstay in the Rox starting rotation. Felling leads the team in strikeouts with 34 in 24.1 innings of work, and has made four starts in the 2026 campaign.

Fellow first-year arm Brady Ferguson (University of Iowa) was also selected. Ferguson has been a talented arm out of the bullpen with two starts under his belt as well. With a fastball that zips past batters, Ferguson has struck out 26 opponents in 17.1 innings of work.

For the second year in a row, the Rox coaching staff under the direction of Field Manager Nick Studdard will be coaching the Great Plains team at the All-Star Game. In year three as Field Manager, Studdard has crossed 100 career wins with the Rox and led St. Cloud to back-to-back First Half Great Plains Championships. This is the fourth coaching appearance for Rox Field Manager Nick Studdard. Two as the Field Manager and twice as an Assistant Coach.

In addition to Studdard, Pitching Coach Chris Garcia and Hitting Coach Beau Kirsch will be heading to the Field of Dreams for the Northwoods League All-Star Game. Garcia has led a pitching staff with the most team wins in the league and is top five in strikeouts. Kirsch has assisted an offense that is top five in batting AVG, hits, and RBI. St. Cloud also has the second most walks and stolen bases as an offense in the entire league.

The 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:05 PM at the newly constructed ballpark at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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