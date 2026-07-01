Woodchucks Overpower Rapids Rafters in Second Half Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - After the Wausau Woodchucks won last year's second half title in the Great Lakes West division, they started a journey with hope of doing the same in 2026, as they beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 13-2 to finish the month of June.

Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) delivered a quality start in the win, going seven innings on just 84 pitches. The lefthander allowed one earned run and struck out three. Jack Garvey (New Orleans/Transfer Portal) came out of the bullpen and completed the night with two scoreless innings of work.

Two Woodchucks made great debuts as well. Lane Walton (Arkansas State) went 3-5 with three extra base hits, three RBIs and a home run. Peyton Firgens (Arkansas State) reached base four times during a 2-3 night at the plate and two RBIs.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Rafters took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second, but Wausau responded in the next frame. Ryan Chase tied the game with a bases loaded walk to earn his 29th RBI of the summer, and Lane Walton (Arkansas State) gave the Woodchucks the lead on an RBI double in just his second Woodchucks at bat.

Then, in the fifth, a familiar face extended Wausau's lead in a big way. With two-outs and the bases loaded, Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) began his second year in Wausau with a bases-clearing triple down the right field line, which extended Wausau's lead to 5-1.

The Woodchucks scored once again in the sixth, as Peyton Firgens added on to a great debut with his first Northwoods League RBI on a base hit. Donovan Jeffrey (Miami/Transfer Portal) tabbed on a two-out RBI single in the seventh to make it 7-1.

Then in the ninth inning, the Woodchucks broke the game wide open. Lane Walton started the inning by belting a two-run home run into right-center field. Then, Wausau added four more before the offense was done. Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) earned an RBI on a hit-by-pitch, Caleb Karll (Montevallo) walked with the bases loaded, Donovan Jeffrey scored on a groundout, and Peyton Firgens finished the frame with an RBI hit.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks are now 6-2 following a defeat this season.

Wausau scored ten or more runs for the 12th time this summer, and tonight was the second time they accomplished the feat on the road.

Holden Groebl has had 16 different games this summer where he has allowed four runs or less as the starting catcher, including a stretch of nine straight games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks move to a record of 22-9 overall, and start the second half with a 1-0 record. The Woodchucks will take a share of the lead in the second half standings at the end of the night with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who also won their first game of the second half. Wausau will travel to finish the four-game set with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters tomorrow night, with first pitch at Witter Field set for 6:35 p.m. If the Woodchucks win, they will win the series and take three out of four games from the Rafters.

Wausau is back at Athletic Park on Thursday, July 2, when they face the first half Great Lakes East champions, the Kenosha Kingfish, for the first time in the 2026 season. First pitch for that game is slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, where fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Drafts throughout the game! In addition, the Wausau East band will hold their annual fundraising night! Tickets for the 2026 Woodchucks home slate at Athletic Park can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.