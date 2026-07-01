Pit Spitters Begin Second Half with 6-3 Win over Kenosha

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters opened the second half of the Northwoods League schedule with a 6-3 win over the Kenosha Kingfish on Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, powered by a strong 4.2-inning relief performance from Miles Morris and another big night from Colin Sander.

The win moved Traverse City to 1-0 in the second half and extended the Pit Spitters' home winning streak to 10 games. Traverse City is now 14-3 overall at Turtle Creek Stadium this summer.

It also marked the Pit Spitters' first victory over Kenosha in 2026 after dropping the first four matchups against the Great Lakes East First-Half champions.

Kenosha scored twice in the first inning against left-handed starter Caleb Kidd, who was making his summer debut.

The Kingfish would not score again until the seventh, as Morris took over for Kidd after 2.1 innings. Morris struck out five across 4.2 innings of relief, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

The Traverse City pitching staff, which also included Jack Grunkemeyer in the eighth and Josh Klug in the ninth, held Kenosha to five total hits. Klug recorded his first save of the summer.

The Pit Spitters jumped ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning and never looked back. Sean Martinez, making his Pit Spitters debut, scored on a wild pitch, followed by a Josh Stonehouse RBI single and an unearned run after Cody Freitas reached on an error.

Traverse City added another run in the fifth on Sander's blast to deep right-center field, his second solo shot in as many nights.

Sander struck again in the seventh with his second extra-base hit of the game, doubling home Jacob Kucharczyk, who reached on an error. Sander later came around to score on a wild pitch, pushing the Pit Spitters' lead to 6-3.

Sander finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBI.

Kenosha used two pitchers on the night, Erikas Puodziunas and Kyle Hirsch. Puodziunas went 6.2 innings, while Hirsch covered 1.2.

The Kingfish staff allowed just two earned runs, but three Kenosha errors helped open the door for four unearned Traverse City runs.

The Pit Spitters (1-0) and Kingfish (0-1) will play game two Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday night also kicks off a loaded three-day stretch at Turtle Creek Stadium, with fireworks lighting up the sky every night from July 1-3.

The first 500 fans through the gates Wednesday will receive a USA Baseball giveaway. Thursday brings 2-3-1 Thursday, fireworks, and a Screamin' Eagle youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 fans presented by Pepsi. The holiday homestand wraps up Friday with a 4Front patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, another postgame fireworks show, and a jersey auction benefiting the 4Front Foundation.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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