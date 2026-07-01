Dock Spiders Defeat Battle Jacks in Second Half Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders opened the second half of the season with a 13-9 comeback victory over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to pull away late.

Battle Creek took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Tommy Googins put the Dock Spiders in front with a two-run ground-rule double in the second. The Battle Jacks responded by scoring six runs over the next two innings to build a 7-2 advantage.

Fond du Lac began its comeback in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Carson Willis. The Dock Spiders pulled even in the seventh as Reed Strohmeyer drove in a run with a single before Willis cleared the bases with a three-run triple to tie the game.

Battle Creek regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the eighth, but Fond du Lac answered with its biggest inning of the night in the ninth. The Dock Spiders scored six runs on four hits while taking advantage of five free passes. Battle Creek mounted a rally in the bottom of the ninth, but Fond du Lac closed out the 13-9 victory.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Relievers Ben Kasten and Colton Angell each recorded three strikeouts in relief.

Fond du Lac's offense totaled 13 hits and drew 12 free passes, helping produce the team's fourth-highest run total of the season. Patrick Graham, Tommy Googins, Carson Willis and Kiernan O'Neill each recorded multi-hit games and combined for 10 of the Dock Spiders' 13 hits. Willis led the offensive effort, finishing 3-for-5 with a triple, five RBI and a run scored.

The Dock Spiders continue the series against the Battle Jacks on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. at MCCU Field.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 2, to open a home series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All fans in attendance will be eligible for the Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway, presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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