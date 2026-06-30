New Players and a New Half of Rockers Baseball

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers welcome the La Crosse Loggers to Capital Credit Union Park to kickoff the second half. Green Bay finished third in the first half standings, but look to get back on track against a hot Loggers squad. The game is slated for 6:35.

Henry Irwin (Modesto CC) will be making his first start of the season. Irwin has been a reliever throughout the first half for the Rockers but will have an opportunity to open up tonight's game. He has a 7.82 ERA through his 12.2 innings pitched. The righty has had some issues with control. He has walked nine batters this season, but pairs that with his 15 strikeouts.

The Loggers will go with Tanner Thomas (Louisville). He has a 5.87 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP this summer. Thomas has seen Green Bay already this season over in Copeland Park. He tossed three innings and allowed four runs. The Rockers will look to get after him early again.

The Rocker bats have done a great job of generating early offensive production. Yesterday against Fond du Lac, they plated three in the third, two in the fifth, and one in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Green Bay has had their offensive issues, but with some new bats in the lineup, the hope is to see more consistent scoring.

JT Starkus is one of the new batters for Green Bay. He will be playing first base today for Josh Merrill's crew. He batted .385 in the spring at Cal State Monterey Bay and clocked 13 home runs. The powerful right-handed bat is one that Green Bay will be happy to have.

The Rockers continue their homestand by hosting the Loggers again tomorrow, July 1. Wednesdays at Capital Credit Union park are youth sports nights! Kids that are 12 and under get in for free when they wear their sports jerseys. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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