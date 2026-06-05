Rivets Fall in Walk-Off Ninth Inning Finish

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







KENOSHA, WI. - Following an 11-run loss on Wednesday night, the Rockford Rivets (4-7) traveled to Historic Simmons Field to kick off their second series against the Kenosha Kingfish (3-8) this summer. ¬â¹

Splitting the series to begin the season, the Kingfish's one of two wins this season came against the Rivets in their last meeting. Kenosha once again found success, defeating Rockford 4-3 in a nail-biting walk-off ninth inning.

Despite the close score, Kenosha totaled nine hits to the Rivets' three, as the Rockford offense went cold after scoring 10-runs last night.

On the mound for Rockford was right-handed pitcher Anthony Sorrentino, allowing just one run on six hits through five innings of work. He had two strikeouts, totaling nine this summer through three appearances and two starts.

The Rivets struck first in the top of the second, off a solo shot to left field from Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) to give them the early 1-0 lead. Collie, third on the team in RBI's, earned his first home run of the season and as a member of the Rivets.

Kenosha was quick to respond in the bottom of the second, as an RBI double into the left field corner evened the score.

Both teams' offenses went quiet through the following three innings, as both starting pitchers finished their night after the fifth, combining for seven strikeouts with just two total runs allowed.

At the top of the sixth, River Lindsey (Bradley University) drew a leadoff walk for the Rivets, his first of the summer. Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) would sac fly the next at-bat to send Lindsey to second, caught by a diving catch from the Kingfish left fielder that sent him over the left field wall and into the crowd. A strikeout and a tag out at third base ended the inning, leaving the game tied 1-1.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Kerpan took over the pitching duties in the sixth for Rockford, his fourth appearance this summer.

The Kingfish offense turned on in the bottom of the sixth, beginning with their own leadoff walk that had the same runner steal second a few pitches later. Kenosha was able to load the bases after a fielding error and another walk, where a wild pitch from Kerpan was able to bring the runner from third to give Kenosha its first lead, 2-1. A strikeout was able to end the inning to limit the damage.

Zan Von Schlegel (University of St. Thomas) and Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) reached base for the Rivets in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the team to get going offensively. Jack Scheri (Stony Brook University) tied the game again with an RBI groundout, making it 2-2 going into the seventh-inning stretch.

A solo home run into left field from the Kingfish gave them the lead right back, 3-2, in the bottom of the seventh. Kenosha continued the inning, getting runners into scoring position on second and third base with two outs, but Kerpan was able to retire the side and keep things close for Rockford.

The Rivets went down with a 1-2-3 inning offensively in the eighth, bringing in left-handed pitcher Ammon Shaul to help keep them just down one run in the bottom of the inning.

The Kingfish loaded the bases with just one out, but a fly-out and a throwout at third ended the inning with Shaul getting out of trouble. ¬â¹

Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) began the top of the ninth with a leadoff walk, and got himself into scoring position with a steal to second. One out later, Nevils stole third, where Townsend sent a deep sac fly into right field that brought the tying run home to make it 3-3.

Kenosha was able to get a runner to third off a leadoff walk and a single in the bottom of the ninth, and walk off the game with an RBI single to defeat the Rivets for the second time this season.

The Rivets will battle with the Kingfish one more time tomorrow at 6:35 p.m., looking to end their two-game losing streak.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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