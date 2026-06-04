Rockers Mash Four Home Runs to Even Series vs. Dock Spiders

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder RJ Furcal Jr

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder RJ Furcal Jr(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay entered Wednesday's contest having scored just three runs in their last two games played, but a 13-2 blowout, including four home runs, has put Green Bay back above the .500 mark and solo 2nd in the Great Lakes West.

The Rockers jumped on the Fond du Lac defense early, as RJ Furcal Jr. hammered a two-run homerun over the right center field wall, giving Green Bay an early lead. A Seungmin Shin RBI single added on, to make it a three-run advantage for the Rockers.

Fond du Lac added two runs in the top half of the 2nd inning, after a wild pitch scored Brady Blake, and an RBI single from Thomas Googins pulled the Dock Spiders within one of Green Bay. However, that would be Fond du Lac's last runs of the game.

An RBI single from Furcal Jr. continued his hot streak, as he drove in his third run of the contest. Zach Novakowski also scored on a wild pitch, making it a three-run Rocker advantage. Shin began the bottom half of the third with a towering solo shot near the scoreboard, to improve the Rocker lead to four.

The scoring continued in the 6th inning, when Furcal Jr. hit his second homer of the day, driving in Parker Martin as well, for his fourth and fifth RBIs of the evening. Furcal Jr. is now tied for the team lead in home runs with two.

Four strong innings out of the bullpen from Tyler Straily silenced any chance of a Dock Spider comeback. Green Bay allowed just six hits in the entire game, which is the second lowest margin of the season.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Thursday, June 4th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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