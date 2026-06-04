Gerrick Plays Hero in Pit Spitters' 11-10 Walk-Off Thriller against Kalamazoo

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - In the opener of the second 131 Rivalry Series of the 2026 summer, the Traverse City Pit Spitters sent a crowd of 4,082 fans home happy after an early 11:05 a.m. start, walking off the Kalamazoo Growlers 11-10 in 10 innings at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The hero was freshman Wofford outfielder Noah Gerrick, who delivered the game-winning hit to cap off a three-hit, three-RBI afternoon.

The game was dramatic from start to finish, featuring seven lead changes and lasting three hours and 45 minutes. Traverse City was down to its final outs in the ninth before tying the game at 10, then finishing the job in extras.

Both starters worked through five innings, with Kyle Timko getting the ball for the Pit Spitters and JJ Manion starting for the Growlers. Timko allowed four earned runs, including a three-run blast from Kalamazoo's Josh Campbell, while Manion allowed five.

Traverse City scored two runs in the second and two more in the fourth. The second-inning runs both came unearned after an E5, while Zach Carlson, making his Turtle Creek Stadium debut, delivered a two-run double in the fourth.

But after multiple leads were exchanged back and forth, the Pit Spitters found themselves trailing 7-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, with Kalamazoo in control.

Then came the swing inning.

Traverse City sent nine hitters to the plate in a massive five-run frame. Ethan Guerra delivered one of his three hits on the afternoon, a two-run double that extended his team-leading RBI total. Gerrick followed with a two-run single, and a double steal later allowed Gerrick to score from third with Stonehouse taking second, giving the Pit Spitters a 9-7 lead.

The Growlers clawed right back, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead, 10-9. Kalamazoo scored against Traverse City relievers Jake Spindler and Josh Klug, with two runs charged to each.

From there, Cody Freitas and Charlie Wolf held the line for the Pit Spitters. The two combined for 2.2 scoreless innings, stranding six Growlers on base across the final frames.

Down to their final at-bats in the ninth, Traverse City came through again. Cole Van Ameyde singled to lead off the inning, and Sam Kaczmarek later lifted a clutch one-out sacrifice fly to score him and tie the game at 10.

Wolf carried that momentum into the top of the 10th. With the Northwoods League extra-inning rule placing a runner on second base with no outs, Wolf induced two flyouts and a groundout to keep Kalamazoo off the board.

That set the stage for Gerrick.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Gerrick drove a ball to deep straightaway center field, over the head of Joshua Algarin, who was playing shallow. The swing delivered the seventh and final lead change of the game, sealing Traverse City's first walk-off win of the 2026 season.

The Pit Spitters (5-6) will go for the sweep tomorrow night against the Growlers (8-4), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on Fireworks Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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