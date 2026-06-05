Express Open Six-Game Road Stretch with 5-2 Loss to Huskies

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







On their first away game of the six-game away stretch, the Express fell 5-2 after being unable to get their bats moving.

The lone runs were made in the sixth inning by Hollon Brock crossing home plate off a foul ball hit by Jaxon Schumacher, with another run secured in the seventh inning by Matthew Maulik after Brock hit a single to right field.

Despite their two secured runs, the Huskies were always one step ahead. Securing the first runs of the night in the bottom of the third inning with Bjorn Lind adding a run after a sacrifice fly by George McIntyre, then shortly after, Anthony Cepeda stole home.

Duluth continued its momentum, adding another run in the fifth inning by Lind, then topped off its offensive success in the seventh inning with two more runs by Parker Kristall and Lind, again.

In contrast to not getting their bats moving, the Trains found bright spots in their fielding, with Brock securing a team high of six putouts from his position at first base, contributing to the team securing a total of 27 overall catches in the field.

On the mound, Jesse Neretlis, Jaden Kogutkiewcz and Jackson Niederwerder combined for a total of three strikeouts, five hits and four walks throughout the nine innings.

Moving forward from the loss, the Express will once again play the Huskies in Wade Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Friday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.