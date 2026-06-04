Trains Derailed as Mallards Rode to 13-1 Victory
Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express fell off the tracks after a 13-1 loss against the Madison Mallards Wednesday night.
Following a 10-8 victory over the Madison Mallards on Tuesday, the Trains could not get their bats moving, only scoring one run in the bottom of the eighth inning at home.
On the other side of the diamonds, the Mallards could not miss scoring three runs in the first inning of the game, following one run in the second, four in the third inning, one in the fifth inning and finally, closing out the game with four runs in the ninth.
Despite not getting their bats moving, the lone run for the Express was from Tommy Hanger, who crossed home plate off a double hit by CJ Varsho to left field.
On the mound, the Express had four pitchers taking the hill, with Mason Walker starting and pitching for two innings, securing one strikeout. Following Walker was Drew McRae, Jonathan Aceves and finally Tommy Ches to close out the game.
Overall, the Express secured eight strikeouts, contributing to Eau Claire leading the league with 109 strikeouts and counting as a pitching staff.
Despite the loss, the Trains will head to the station for a six-game away stretch, starting with a game against the Duluth Huskies at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
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