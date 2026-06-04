Dock Spiders Falter against the Rockers

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Tommy Googins

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Tommy Googins(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders strikeout 13 Rockers but fail to rally past Green Bay- losing 13-2 after giving up a single game-high four home runs.

At Capital Credit Union Park, the Rockers scored the three runs of the game in the opening inning before the Dock Spiders in the second inning. Fond du Lac's runs in the second inning came courtesy of a wild pitch and a Tommy Googins RBI single. Green Bay's defense held Fond du Lac scoreless the rest of the game- going on a 10-0 run to close out the Dock Spiders third road loss of the season.

The Dock Spiders pitching rotation struck out 13 Rockers but gave up four home runs in the road loss. Of the five arms Fond du Lac used, Luke Ulrich through three innings tallied the most strikeouts of the night- cashing out six Green Bay batters.

The Dock Spiders batting order was out hit 11-6 as Fond du Lac only mustered a pair of extra-base hits compared to the Rockers seven. Fond du Lac was struck out nine times at the plate and only received two walks from Green Bay's pitching rotation.

Shortstop Tommy Googins was the only Dock Spider to have multiple hits on the night, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Dock Spiders head back up to Green Bay to take on the Rockers in the final of a two game road series with first pitch Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

The next Dock Spiders game is Friday against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. which is Faith and Family Night at Herr Baker Field. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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