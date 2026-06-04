Mummies Secure Fourth Win over Kingfish, 5-2

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies continued their early-season success against the Kenosha Kingfish on Wednesday night, using a strong pitching performance and timely offense to earn a 5-2 victory at Don McBride Stadium.

Richmond opened the scoring in the third inning when Jimmy Chadwell came around to score on Drew Phillips' RBI single. After Kenosha tied the game in the fourth, the Mummies responded with a three-run fifth inning. Eli Bennett delivered a two-run single to right field, and Peyton Bittle added an RBI groundout to put Richmond back in front.

The Mummies tacked on another run in the sixth when Trenton Lombardo doubled and later scored on Braeden Becker's RBI single to center, extending the lead to 5-1.

Kai Keamo set the tone on the mound, working five innings while allowing just one run and striking out eight. Zach Neville followed with three scoreless innings of relief, and Conner Vanderluitgaren recorded the final three outs despite a ninth-inning push from the Kingfish.

Lombardo and Becker each collected two hits, while Bennett drove in a pair of runs. Phillips scored twice and added an RBI, and Chadwell reached base twice and scored a run. Richmond finished with nine hits on the night while limiting Kenosha to just three.

J.R. Nelson accounted for two of the Kingfish's three hits. Kenosha threatened in the ninth after drawing consecutive walks, but Richmond held on to secure its fourth victory over the Kingfish this season.

Keamo earned the win, while Max Strash was charged with the loss.

The victory improves Richmond to 6-4 on the season, while Kenosha falls to 2-8. The Mummies now hit the road for a six-game trip beginning Thursday night against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch from Royal Oak is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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