Huskies Erase Five Run Deficit to Stun Larks, 6-5

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Duluth scored six unanswered runs to decimate an early 5-0 lead for the Larks in the Huskies (4-5) come from behind 6-5 victory over the Bismarck Larks (4-5) on Tuesday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Bismarck jumped all over Huskies starter Cameron Johnson in the bottom of the first. Connor Guy walked, Jackson Crider singled, and Noah Caceres singled, scoring Guy from second. Logan Aguilar walked, loading the bases and Xander Schmitt slashed a base knock, scoring a pair and extending the Larks lead. With a runner on second Andrew Guevara reached on a fielding error by third baseman Reagan Reeder, and Aguilar came across to score. Kaden Johnson roped an RBI single, scoring the final run of the first and giving the Larks a 5-0 lead.

Duluth responded in the top of the third facing Bismarck starter Gage Miller. Benji Kautto singled and swiped second and moved to third on a groundout by Max Berrisford, putting a runner in scoring position for Duluth. An error by Crider at third allowed Kautto to score home and shaved the Larks lead down to 5-1.

The Huskies came right back in the top of the fourth with another run still facing Miller. Jalen Smith led off the frame with a double and moved over to third on a wild pitch. Vinny Smith lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Jalen Smith and making it 5-2 Larks.

In the top of the fifth the Huskies found another run against Miller. Kautto doubled to right, and stole second, placing another runner 90 feet away. Berrisford grounded out to short, plating the run and cutting into the Bismarck lead 5-3.

Duluth tightened things up in the top half of the seventh against Larks reliever Chris Peronace. Reeder doubled to right and moved to third on a groundout by Bjorn Lind. Kautto followed with another groundout, scoring Reeder and shrinking the lead to 5-4.

In the top of the ninth the Huskies took their first lead with Seth Dreeszen on the mound. Vinny Smith was hit by a pitch and came across to tie the game on a Lind double that allowed him to reach third on the throw home. Berrisford lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Lind and propelling Duluth ahead. Pierce Anderson would strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth, finalizing the contest 6-5.

Cal Cooper (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 2.0 scoreless innings of action, surrendering one two walks and striking out four. Dreeszen (1-1) is given the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, allowing one hit, and two runs, while walking one and fanning one. Anderson (2) picks up the save after fanning three in the bottom of the ninth.

The Larks run it back Wednesday at 6:35 CDT to wrap up their two-game series against the Duluth Huskies at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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