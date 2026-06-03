Lakeshore Offense Quieted by Wausau Bullpen in Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

Eli Benes

WAUSAU, Wi. - On Tuesday June 2nd, the Lakeshore Chinooks lost the opening matchup of their two-game series against the Wausau Woodchucks 8-3.

The Chinooks put pressure on the Woodchucks with their offense through the first three innings, putting four runners on base and bringing in a run. In the top of the fourth inning, following an infield error, a Kayden Berenz two-run home run brought the score within one with Wausau leading 4-3.

Berenz's long ball is his first on the season, and the fifth for the Chinooks.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Woodchucks offense exploded for four runs on five hits. Neither team managed to score again, with the Woodchucks bullpen throwing five scoreless innings to close out the game.

Brady White was the winning pitcher for the Woodchucks, throwing three scoreless innings in relief. The losing pitcher, Jaxon Clayton allowed four runs in three innings in his first start of the summer.

In three of the last five innings of the game, the Chinooks only brought up the minimum to the plate, with their best scoring opportunity coming in the top half of the 7th inning where they had runners on first and second base with two outs.

The Chinooks drew three walks against the Woodchucks bullpen but were held hitless.

The Chinooks have a chance to split the series against the Woodchucks, with game two first pitch set for Wednesday, June 3 at 6:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.