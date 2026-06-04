MoonDogs Flip Script on Badlands

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN - The MoonDogs took game two of the series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday night, earning a 7-2 win at ISG Field.

Mankato got going early with one run in the first and three more in the second to build a lead they never gave up. The MoonDogs added two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to pull away late.

Noah Redmon (Indiana Tech) was sharp on the mound, striking out 10 over 5.1 innings while allowing just one run on three hits to earn his first win of the season. Wyatt Thornbury (Fresno State University) and Ryan Dilger (Chandler-Gilbert CC) combined for 3.2 innings out of the bullpen as MoonDogs pitchers totaled 13 strikeouts.

Cooper Nelson (Harper CC) led the offense with three RBIs, while Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) doubled and drove in a run, and Charlie Buckles (Florida State University), Liam Ebbs (Lafayette College), and Landon Williams (University of Houston) each added an RBI.

The MoonDogs finished with 11 hits in the win and will look to carry the momentum into the next matchup with the Willmar Stingers in Willmar!







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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