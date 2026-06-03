Rivets Walk-Off in Wild 9-8 Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







The Rockford Rivets (4-5) and the Royal Oak Leprechauns (5-4) went to battle on Tuesday night at Rivets Stadium, ending in a wild finish that lasted 10 innings.

The Rivets took game one, 9-8, in a back-and-forth showdown that sent them into extra innings for the first time this season. Rockford's offense once again rallied to end the game, totaling eight hits and nine walks in the victory.

"They're really resilient," manager Bob Koopmann said. "I was once told, and I really do believe this, that good teams win close games. I don't know what our record is in one or two-run games, but I bet it's fairly decent."

Right-handed pitcher Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) returned to the mound for Rockford after batting in the starting lineup two games in a row, where he earned a triple and a home run in that span. Eusebio threw 103 pitches, allowing three runs on six hits, which included two errors defensively and eight strikeouts to limit the damage.

"It's almost like having two players in one roster spot, sort of like Ohtani," Koopmann said. "I don't know what he'll do tomorrow, so DH probably gives his arm a little bit of a break."

Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) kicked things off with a leadoff walk, where he came into the game batting 6-for-9 in his last two games. Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) took first after being hit by a pitch, where the Rivets have been hit 22 times so far this summer. Caleb Rhodes knocked an RBI single into center field to strike first and bring home Rhodes to make it 1-0.

Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) was the next Rivets batter to be hit by a pitch, making the first four batters in the Rockford lineup to reach on base and load the bases with no outs. Jack Scheri (Stony Brook University) earned a sac fly the next at-bat to score Nevils from third base and extend the lead. Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) delivered the final blow for the inning, with an RBI single to make it a 3-0 early lead for Rockford.

In the bottom of the second, the Rivets began with another leadoff base hit, this time by Alex Tabbert (Harper College), where a miss-throw at first allowed him to get to second base. Rhodes scored Tabbert with his second RBI single of the game, and made it 4-0 Rivets.

Beginning in the top of the third, the Leprechauns scored one run in three straight innings to cut the deficit to one. Eusebio was able to limit the damage in the top of the fifth, however, throwing three strikeouts after getting into a bases-loaded jam, allowing only one total run.

Rockford responded in the fifth by loading the bases with two batters hit by a pitch and a walk with no outs. Collie scored a run on a fielder's choice, and Bryk Barnard (GateWay CC) extended the lead to 6-3 after an RBI single of his own.

Forbes and Rhodes continued to build on their impressive performances in the bottom of the sixth, with Forbes drawing a walk and stealing second, where a bad throw attempting to catch him running sent him to third. Rhodes earned his third RBI of the game with a sac fly, making eight total for the season and 7-3, Rockford.

Royal Oak wouldn't quit, scoring four runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game 7-7. Right-handed pitcher Ben Buehring (University of Oshkosh) took over on the mound halfway through the eighth, where he'd pitch the rest of the way for Rockford.

Both teams were unable to deliver the winning run in the final inning, sending the game into extra innings after the Leprechauns scored four unanswered runs.

Royal Oak struck first in the 10th, scoring an RBI single to take the lead for the first time in the game. Buehring was able to prevent further damage, ending his night with one run allowed on two hits with three strikeouts.

The Forbes brothers took over in the bottom of the 10th, beginning with Joe Forbes (University of Arizona) tying the game with an RBI groundout. Jackson followed suit with a walk-off single to give the Rivets the victory and Rockford's first walk-off of the summer.

"Joe's beginning to see the ball better, so I can't wait for him to get hot," Koopmann said. "Jackson's been seeing the ball really well, the whole home-stand. They both mean a ton."

The Rivets take on Royal Oak one more time to end the series, Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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