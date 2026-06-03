Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Game Two Preview 6/3
Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WAUSAU, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks face the Wausau Woodchuck for the final game of their two-game set tonight at 6:05 pm CDT. The starting pitching matchup will be between Chinook Eli Niemiec and Woodchuck L.J Drummond.
Niemiec has two appearances on the season, with both being in relief, allowing four runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Niemiec also has had early swing and miss success, with his nine strikeouts being a team-high.
Tonight's lineup features numerous position changes and a pair of additions. At second base, Jake Altman is hitting seventh, with shortstop Owen Faust back in the lineup hitting second. Altman at second base moves Kayden Berenz to catcher and Aukai Kea to first base.
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