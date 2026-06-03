Rockers Take on the Dock Spiders in Game Two

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will look for a win as they return home against Fond du Lac. After yesterday's 6-2 defeat, the Rockers will look for another productive start from Alex Heintz.

Heintz gave up just one hit in his last outing where he pitched three innings of one-run ball. The one run scored unearned against the Woodchucks last Thursday. Heintz features a fastball, curveball, slider and a changeup. He does a good job of mixing his two-strike pitches which led to his four strikeouts in his three innings.

The Dock Spiders were aggressive on the bases in yesterday's contest. Similarly to Wausau's approach, Fond du Lac kept the pressure on the Rocker catchers. Their speed could be a big part of the game today.

Fond du Lac is throwing Max Moore, the right hander. His one appearance on the year was not the most productive. He allowed five runs on nine hits in his four innings pitched versus the Chinooks. With only one strikeout on the season, Moore will need better putaway stuff today against Green Bay.

Both of these two squads sit behind Wausau in the Great Lakes West. The Dock Spiders look to climb their way up as the Rockers will try to get back on track.

The pregame concert for today's game is the Cheese Doodles with live music beginning as gates open at 5:30pm. Tomorrow, Dueling Pianos will return for the Rockers. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2026

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