Green Bay Heads to Lakeshore

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After the sweep by Madison, the Rockers will look to string together wins against a Lakeshore team that has struggled in the early goings. Both teams sit at 7-6, but the Chinooks are a squad that Green Bay fared well against last season.

Caden Crask-Weeks is set to make his third start of the season. It has been a tale of two appearances for Crask-Weeks. In his 2026 debut, he threw it really well against Wisconsin Rapids, going five innings and only allowing two hits. The lefty also struck out five Rafters and only walked three.

His second time on the mound was a different story. Crask-Weeks didn't make it out of the first inning as he hit his 35 pitch limit before recording the first three outs in the bottom of the first. He only surrendered one hit, however his three walks hurt him as two earned runs scored for Wausau.

Despite the loss, the Green Bay bats were able to provide ample run support behind Jiyeong Park in yesterday's contest. The struggling Rockers offense will look for the same in the early innings of tonight's game down in Mequon.

The Mallards are starting a two game series with Wisconsin Rapids while Wausau has the day off. The Rockers will now have to rely on some help from other Northwoods League teams for a chance at the first half title.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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