Bullpen, Big Inning Lead Growlers to Road Win

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (10-5) rode the bullpen and one big inning to a road win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-11) Monday night.

The Dock Spiders got on the board early, scoring a first inning run off a sacrifice fly. Two more runs would cross the plate in the bottom of the third, as Kalamazoo starter D.J. Helwig reached a pitch count and the end of his day after three innings.

In Helwig's relief, Jack Crittendon would make an appearance from the bullpen, where a sacrifice fly would put the Dock Spiders up 4-0.

From there, Kalamazoo found its inning. Four runs would score on two hits and a crucial error, tying things up halfway through. Josh Campbell came through with a crucial two-run single in that four-run fifth inning.

"We just stay motivated. We had a rough go around the first time through, but got the bats going and got some runners on base," Campbell said postgame.

From there, the Growler's bullpen hit a stride as Logan Cotton, Dylan Wipf, R.J. Anglin, and Peyton Williams combined to shutout the Dock Spiders on just four hits through the final five innings.

Another highlight for Kalamazoo was the pickoff play, the Growlers executed two separate pickoffs, one in the eighth and the other in the ninth.

The Growlers and Dock Spiders play the final game in Fond du Lac and the second of a four game set Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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