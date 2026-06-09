Rox Win 3-0 over Minot, Finish Series at Home Tuesday

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (12-3) shut out the Minot Hot Tots (7-8) 3-0 on Monday, keeping possession of the top record in the Northwoods League and first place in the Great Plains West.

In the first home game of the series against Minot, the Rox loaded the bases instantly. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) and Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) brought home the first two runs of the game to give St. Cloud a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The game was scoreless between the second and seventh innings, led by strong performances on the mound. Rox Starting Pitcher Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) impressed in his first start of the season, tossing four innings without allowing a run.

Eli Lamb (University of West Florida) backed him up out of the bullpen, throwing three innings of shutout ball. Lamb allowed only one hit and recorded six strikeouts in his time on the mound.

The Rox added on an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth from an RBI single by Geislinger to extend the lead to 3-0.

Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) made his glorious return to Joe Faber Field and pitched the final 1.2 innings to close the door on Minot, earning his first save of the season.

The Rox victory moves St. Cloud to 12-3 on the season and helps the Rox retain the best record in the Northwoods League.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Eli Lamb.

The Rox close out the series against Minot at home on Tuesday, June 9, at 6:35 PM. There will be a Poster Schedule Giveaway for all fans, presented by Rengel Printing and McDonald's Meats.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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