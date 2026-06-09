Dock Spiders Outlasted by the Growlers

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders center fielder Jaden Rose

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders center fielder Jaden Rose(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders 12 strikeouts were not enough to defeat Kalamazoo as Fond du Lac dropped its seventh straight game.

The Dock Spiders found the scoreboard in the opening inning as a sacrifice-fly from first baseman Quinn Schambow scored Quincy Mazeke. Fond du Lac built on its lead in the third inning from a Brady Blake two RBI single. In the fourth a Parker Aaron sac-fly made it a 4-0 Dock Spiders lead.

The Growlers tied the game up in the top of the fifth scoring off an error and a pair of base hits. In the sixth the Growlers took a lead they did not relinquish as Chase Thomas crossed home plate off a balk from Fond du Lac reliever Tag Pacot. Fond du Lac was held scoreless the rest of the night- leaving the bases loaded in the seventh was the closest Fond du Lac came to tying the game.

The Dock Spiders pitching core totalled 12 strikeouts but 10 walks greatly aided the Growlers. The pitching rotation held Kalamazoo to just three hits but a pair of costly errors assisted the Growlers offense.

The Dock Spiders offense saw right fielder Jaden Rose and second baseman Yoshi Wicker become the only members of the team to record multiple hits as they each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Once on the basepath Fond du Lac stole five bases but was picked off twice in crucial situations.

The Dock Spiders current seven game losing streak is its longest losing streak since the 2023 season where Fond du Lac lost eight games from August 3 to August 10 of that season.

The next Dock Spiders game is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Head to Herr-Baker Field to join the Dock Spiders for a $2 Tuesday presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union & Salmon's Meat Products with 107.1 The Bull! Enjoy Salmon's hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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