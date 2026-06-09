Stingers Strike Late to Win Third Straight

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (6-8) got hot on offense in the final innings Monday night, taking their series opener 11-5 over the Eau Claire Express (6-9).

The visitors struck first with two runs in the top of the second inning. Anthony Martinez roped a double up the middle to put the first run of the game on the board and scored one batter later on a single from Tommy Hanger.

Willmar responded with three unanswered runs, scoring one each in the second, third and fourth innings. That included an opposite field home run by Cru Huenfeld that gave him his second longball of the season and tied the game up, 2-2.

James Rule recorded three innings in his first start of the season for the Stingers, allowing three hits with two earned runs and five strikeouts.

The Express battled back to retake the lead with a home run of their own in the top of the fifth. Matthew Maulik reached base with one out before a Hollon Brock homer two batters later put Eau Claire back ahead, 4-3.

Eli Kokenge held the visitors' bats quiet after entering to start the top of the sixth. He recorded three scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed while fanning two batters.

Willmar's offense took advantage, striking for four runs in the bottom of the seventh and again in the eighth inning.

The Stingers retook the lead in the seventh after an errant throw home before Merrick Rapoza extended the lead to 8-4 with a two-run single. Enrico Veach helped carry the offensive momentum over to the next inning, lifting a sacrifice fly to center field and plating Huenfeld.

Rapoza then came up in the clutch again, adding another RBI to his tally with a double to left. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.

Eau Claire added one run in the top of the ninth, but Parker Grant sealed the 11-5 victory in his Willmar debut.

The Stingers will go for the series sweep Tuesday, when they face the Express on Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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