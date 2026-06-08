Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Green Bay Game Preview 6/8

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- To open up their two-game set against the defending Northwoods league champion, the Lakeshore Chinooks host the Green Bay Rockers at Moonlight Graham Field tonight at 6:05 pm CDT.

Tonight's lineup is similar to yesterday's, with the only changes coming in the last three spots of the order. Back in tonight's lineup, shortstop Owen Faust, second basemen Jake Altman and right fielder Carson Quillen are hitting 7-9 in the order.

Jaxon Clayton is tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher. In his last start on June 2 against the Wausau Woodchucks, Clayton allowed four runs in three innings pitched.







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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