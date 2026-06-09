Rockers Suffer Another Blown Lead

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, who led 5-0 in the fifth inning, dropped game one against the Chinooks by a score of 9-8. The second big lead that Green Bay has surrendered on this road trip now moves Green Bay into fourth place in the Great Lakes West.

The offense came out hot, plating a run in the second, a run in the third and three runs in the fifth. Eric Fernandez and Max Humphrey each had an RBI single to give Green Bay an early 2-0 lead. Fernandez then came through again in the fifth as he ripped a three RBI double down the right field line. The bases-clearing extra bagger gave the Rockers a 5-0 lead.

Lakeshore wasted no time in the home half as they tallied five runs across, capped by a three-run home run from Aukai Kea. The big swing came off of Keaton Baird who has surrendered a long ball in three of his four relief appearances.

Caden Crask Weeks was smooth sailing through the first four innings. He only allowed two hits and held Lakeshore in check through the first portion of the game. The issues arose as the Chinooks batting order flipped over for the third time. That has been the achilles heel for this Rocker pitching staff in the last three games as the Mallards got after JT Guerrero and Jiyeong Park in similar ways over the weekend.

Henry Irwin was the pitcher in the bottom of the sixth as the Chinooks scored four more times. Bryan Lorenz's two RBI double was the big hit that propelled Lakeshore to their four run lead. The Rockers have allowed a big inning in each of the last three games, all of which they have dropped during this four game road trip.

Alex LePage will have the start for Green Bay tomorrow as they will look to bounce back in game two down in Mequon.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2026

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