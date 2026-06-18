Green Bay Takes Down Wisconsin Rapids
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - On a rainy day in Green Bay, the Rockers survived the weather to prevail to a 1-0 win against the Rafters in game one of a scheduled doubleheader. Game two was postponed to June 26th which is the next day that the Rafters will be in town. That game will be part of a seven inning doubleheader.
In game one, the offenses started slow for both sides. Alex Heintz had a great outing, showcasing his longest appearance of the season. He threw four innings of scoreless baseball and only allowed one hit. He struck out four and walked two.
The lone run of the ballgame came in the bottom of the fourth. Coleman Lewis showed off his speed in the frame as he snatched second and third base. He then scored on a groundball from Eli Selga. The tapper to first base was hit soft enough to allow Lewis to slide in safely on a play at the plate.
Holden Harris was spectacular in his two innings of work. He relieved Heintz in the fifth inning and also pitched the sixth. He struck out three and only allowed one hit which was the lone knock for the Rafters in the six inning contest.
The defense behind Heintz and Harris looked sharp as well. Parker Martin started a 5-3 double play and David Ballenilla faked out a baserunner for the second straight day to induce another double play. Ballenilla pretended that a softly hit line drive was going into the outfield and he then made the play and fired back to first for the second out.
Green Bay won the first game of the doubleheader, but game two was rained out and rescheduled for June 26th.
The Rockers return home for a two game series versus the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday, June 18th and Friday, June 19th. Both games are slated for 6:35 pm. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
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