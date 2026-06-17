Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Preview 6/17
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
FOND DU LAC, Wi.- For their eighth matchup of the year against Fond du Lac, the Lakeshore Chinooks take on the Dock Spiders tonight at 6:35 pm CDT on the road at Herr-Baker Field.
Max Mousser is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Mousser has thrown the third-most innings on the Chinooks pitching staff this season with 12, and in eight innings against Fond du Lac has allowed two earned runs.
After sitting yesterday's game against Wausau, Bryan Lorenz is back in the lineup at DH, hitting in the five spot. Other additions to the lineup include catcher Nathan Hanel hitting seventh, and second basemen Carson Quillen hitting eighth.
Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Woodchucks Doubleheader at Eau Claire Postponed - Wausau Woodchucks
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Preview 6/17 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Huskies and Mud Puppies Doubleheader Pushed Back to 4:05 - Duluth Huskies
- Mummies Look for Turn of Luck, Host Leprechauns for First of Four Games - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rivera Leads Larks Past Tots in 2-1 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Woodchucks to Play Seven-Inning Doubleheader Wednesday - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Welcome Rafters for a Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Lumbermen Erupt in 25-7 Victory over Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Chinooks Clinch Series Split with 9-4 Win over Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Trains Fall Hard as Loggers Hand Express a 25-7 Defeat - Eau Claire Express
- Rochester Rallies Late to Defeat Waterloo 7-5 - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs with Offensive Showing to Secure Victory over Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Battle Jacks Pull Away After Midgame Surge, Defeat Flying Mummies 13-4 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Kingfish Sweep Traverse City in Midst of Tight Divisional Race - Kenosha Kingfish
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- Rox Defeat Stingers 5-4 - St. Cloud Rox
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Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
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