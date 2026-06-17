Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Preview 6/17

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wi.- For their eighth matchup of the year against Fond du Lac, the Lakeshore Chinooks take on the Dock Spiders tonight at 6:35 pm CDT on the road at Herr-Baker Field.

Max Mousser is tonight's starting pitcher for the Chinooks. Mousser has thrown the third-most innings on the Chinooks pitching staff this season with 12, and in eight innings against Fond du Lac has allowed two earned runs.

After sitting yesterday's game against Wausau, Bryan Lorenz is back in the lineup at DH, hitting in the five spot. Other additions to the lineup include catcher Nathan Hanel hitting seventh, and second basemen Carson Quillen hitting eighth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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