Woodchucks to Play Seven-Inning Doubleheader Wednesday
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
EAU CLAIRE, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks' nine-inning doubleheader on the road against the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday has been altered.
Due to weather and field conditions at Carson Park, the Northwoods League has rescheduled the games to be played as a seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday, with first pitch of game one set to begin at 5:05 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader is expected to start 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Any additional updates regarding the scheduling and timing of these games will be provided in due course.
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