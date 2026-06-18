MoonDogs Withstand Hot Tots' Charge

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs built an early lead and held off a late comeback attempt from the Minot Hot Tots to earn a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night.

Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Evan Saunders (Oklahoma State University) added a two-run home run. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) also drove in two runs as the MoonDogs totaled nine hits.

Noah Redmon (Indiana Tech) earned the win after allowing just one run and striking out six over five innings. Wyatt Thornbury (Fresno State University) picked up the save with 1.1 scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

The Mankato MoonDogs will look to defeat the Minot Hot Tots again on Thursday at 9:05 am and 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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