Big Innings Propel MoonDogs over Minot

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MINOT, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs used a pair of four-run innings to power past the Minot Hot Tots, 11-2, on Thursday.

The MoonDogs collected 13 hits, led by Liam Ebbs (Wofford College), who went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) added three hits and two RBIs, while Evan Saunders (Oklahoma State University) and Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University) each drove in two runs.

Cayden Hansen (Newberry College) earned the win on the mound, allowing one run over five innings while striking out four. John Iacono (Biola University) and Sam Marek (Iowa Western CC) combined to close out the final four innings as Mankato secured the 11-2 victory.

MoonDogs will play the Hot Tots again tonight, first pitch at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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