Timko, Kucharczyk Brothers Lead Pit Spitters Past Battle Creek in Doubleheader Game 1

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Kyle Timko delivered a strong seven-inning start, the Kucharczyk brothers provided key production in the lineup, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters took game one of Thursday's doubleheader over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 7-3, during the 11:05 a.m. opener at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Jacob Kucharczyk doubled to lead off the frame, then scored from third on a double steal to give Traverse City a 1-0 lead.

Battle Creek jumped ahead 3-1 in the top of the third, taking advantage of three Timko walks and two hits. But the ending to the inning became one of the biggest moments of the ballgame.

After Timko threw 32 pitches in the frame and Battle Creek loaded the bases with nobody out, the Pit Spitters escaped the jam by turning a 4-6-3-2 triple play to keep the deficit at two.

From there, Timko cruised.

The left-hander worked through the next four frames and finished with seven innings pitched, four hits allowed, four walks, and six strikeouts. Timko was awarded his second win of the summer.

Traverse City took the lead back in the fifth and extended it in the sixth, putting together back-to-back two-run frames. Battle Creek starter Ben Kochany was charged with three earned runs across 4.1 innings before the Pit Spitters got to the bullpen.

Aaron Grant delivered the game-tying swing in the fifth with a two-run double. In the sixth, Sam Kaczmarek scored on a throwing error from Battle Creek before Zach Kucharczyk drove in a run with his first RBI single of the night, making it 5-3.

In the eighth, the Kucharczyk brothers added more insurance, roping back-to-back RBI singles to stretch the lead to 7-3.

Gabe Helder took over from there and handled the eighth and ninth innings for Traverse City, retiring all six hitters he faced in order. The Pit Spitters recorded nine hits in the win. Jacob and Zach Kucharczyk each had two, with Zach finishing with multiple RBI. Noah Gerrick went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Grant added the two-run double.

The Pit Spitters (12-11) and Battle Jacks (10-13) will play game two of the doubleheader later tonight at 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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