Rox Fall 4-3 to Larks in Game 1, Game 2 at 6:35 Thursday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Eli Lamb

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Eli Lamb(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (15-9) fell to the Bismarck Larks (10-12) 4-3 in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game two will start at 6:35 PM.

The early morning start didn't slow the Rox offense out of the gate, as St. Cloud scored two runs in the opening frame from a Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) RBI single.

The Rox added another run in the top of the fourth by piecing together a pair of hits. With two outs on the board, Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) ripped a double to get in scoring position for Cole Decker (Indiana University). Decker laced an RBI single into the outfield to bring home Mouton and make the score 3-0.

Eli Lamb (University of West Florida) received his first start of the season on the mound for the Rox and delivered 3.1 innings with three strikeouts.

The Rox kept finding baserunners on offense, but the Larks found the scoreboard to take the 4-3 lead and held on to win the game.

St. Cloud moves to 15-9 on the season and gets set to rematch Bismarck at 6:35 PM for game two of the doubleheader.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Legg.

St. Cloud plays game two of the doubleheader at 6:35 PM on Thursday before completing the series in Bismarck on Friday, June 19, at 7:05 PM. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 20, at 7:05 PM to host the Minot Hot Tots. There will be Post-Game Fireworks and a Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 1,500 fans presented by Neighborhood Home Services.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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