Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Series Opener Preview 6/18
Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- To open their four-game series with Madison, the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Mallards tonight at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT.
Tonight's probable pitchers are Madison's Anthony Karbowski, and Lakeshore's Eli Niemiec. Niemiec's last start came against the Green Bay Rockers on June 12 in a 7-6 loss, where he threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
The only additions to tonight's Chinooks starting lineup is left fielder Sam Myers hitting eighth, and DH Kayden Berenz in the nine hole.
Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026
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- Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Series Opener Preview 6/18 - Lakeshore Chinooks
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- Rivets Snap Losing Streak in Shortened Six-Inning Contest - Rockford Rivets
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