Offense Ignites, Growlers Sweep Doubleheader in Rockford

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (15-10) scored 21 runs across two contests en route to a doubleheader sweep over the Rockford Rivets (9-16) on Thursday.

In Game 1, Kalamazoo hopped on starter Keith Eusebio, ignited by a Josh Campbell solo home run in the first inning.

On the pitching side, Dylan Wipf was strong in a spot-start, throwing 4.1 innings and exiting with an 8-4 lead after five innings. In relief, Wolf Braasch and Christian Forniss combined for 1.2 innings of two-run action, before Chris Mata earned a three-inning save, allowing one run.

"We always talk about losses revealing character, I really like the fact they used that for motivation this morning," coach Piechocki said following game one.

Offensively, Kalamazoo was led by Josh Campbell who finished 3-3 with three runs, three RBI, and three walks, reaching in all six of his plate appearances. In the seventh, Nick Frontino hit the Growlers' second home run, bringing in three off his second home run in as many games.

"We ran into trouble yesterday, but we came out here swinging, throwing strikes, pounding the zone and we did our job," Campbell said following the first win.

Game 2 was a different story with Brady Louck and Jeremiah Holder entering a pitchers' duel, with Rockford taking a 1-0 advantage after four innings.

The Rivets sent out Ryan Sigale to pitch the fifth, where Nick Frontino led the inning off with a double, later scoring on a double-steal between himself and Joshua Algarin, marking Kalamazoo's 99th and 100th stolen bases of the season.

"It's a big key of our team, to steal 100 bags in 25 games is awesome, we get on base and do our job," Frontino said following the second win.

The third baseman finished the night 2-3 while scoring two of the Growlers' six runs.

Following Holder's five innings of one-run ball, Liam Golden threw two shutout innings, followed by Preston Cosby and Peyton Williams striking out five in the eighth and ninth, en route to a 6-2 win.

"We decided to use our athleticism and get the bunts in play and the stolen bases," Piechocki said postgame. "Once we got that run, we knew what we had in the bullpen and the guys got a lot of confidence."

The Growlers and Rivets finalize their four-game series Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2026

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