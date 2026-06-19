St. Cloud Falls 1-0 at Bismarck, Look to Split Series Friday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Tyler Phenow

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Tyler Phenow(St. Cloud Rox)

BISMARCK, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (15-10) fell short to the Bismarck Larks (11-12) 1-0 in game two of Thursday's doubleheader, and will attempt to split the series in Bismarck on Friday.

Game two of the doubleheader was a true pitchers' duel, and Rox Starter Tyler Phenow (Texas Christian University) held his end of the bargain. Phenow tossed a complete seven innings for the second time this season, holding Bismarck to just one run while adding five strikeouts.

Defensively, the Rox stood strong in the matchup. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) made a leaping catch at first base to get the final out of the fifth inning, and was later part of a rundown where the Rox turned a double play to hold Bismarck scoreless in the sixth inning as well.

After Phenow's strong outing to start, the keys were handed to Caden Tarango (Tulane University) on the mound. With runners on the corners in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Rox needed a zero from the Larks to keep the game within reach at 1-0. Tarango picked off the runner at first base for the first out in the inning. He struck out the next batter and forced soft contact to get three outs in just eight pitches.

The Rox put runners on base, but Bismarck held on to the 1-0 lead by game's end.

St. Cloud still sits atop the Great Plains West at 15-10, and looks forward to Friday for a chance to split the road series with Bismarck.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Phenow.

St. Cloud completes the series in Bismarck on Friday, June 19, at 7:05 PM. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Saturday, June 20, at 7:05 PM to host the Minot Hot Tots. There will be Post-Game Fireworks and a Rally Towel Giveaway for the First 1,500 fans presented by Neighborhood Home Services.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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