Rox Clinch Great Plains West First Half Championship

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brock Toney

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brock Toney(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (21-10) clinched the First Half Great Plains West Championship for the second year in a row and claimed their eighth straight postseason appearance by defeating the Badlands Big Sticks (14-15) 11-6 on Wednesday at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox scored a crooked number in the bottom of the second, and showed timely hitting. St. Cloud put eight runners on base in the inning and scored all six runs with two outs.

Eli Campbell (American River CC) added the first with an RBI single, and then the Rox loaded the bases. Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) sent the ball into open space to bring home two runs on a single and scored shortly after from another two-run single by fellow Kansas commit, Colton Rother (University of Kansas). With runners on the corners, Rother took off for second and bought enough time for Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) to sprint home and make the score a 6-1 Rox lead.

In his fifth start of the season, Brock Toney (Grand Canyon University) threw four innings on the mound and tallied four strikeouts while allowing just one run.

The Rox offense picked up again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring another three runs. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) led off with a double and was brought home on an RBI double from Jorge Gil (New Mexico State). Campbell made it on base again with a single, and Mouton sent in another two runs with a double.

Geislinger added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth on a single to make the lead 11-6, and the Rox victory was secured in the top of the ninth. The Rox punched their ticket to the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aidan Mouton.

The Rox finish the series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday, June 25, at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field, presented by Coborn's Marketplace. There will be a Rox Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 300 kids at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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