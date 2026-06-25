Rivets Earn Second Straight Win in Close Battle

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following a walkoff win on Tuesday night, the Rockford Rivets (12-19) went back on the road Wednesday, beginning a second two-game series against the Rochester Honkers (16-13).

The Rivets defeated the Honkers in a tight 7-6 battle, with both teams combining for 21 hits. Rockford totaled 10 of those, along with drawing eight total walks in the win.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Louck (Arizona State University) took the mound for Rockford, his second start of the summer. Through three innings, he allowed four runs on seven hits, with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first, the Honkers struck first with a two-run shot into center field to take the lead, 2-0.

The Rivets looked to respond in the top of the second, loading the bases with two outs following a hit by pitch and two walks. Rockford was unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity, coming out of the inning without a run.

Rochester kept its foot on the gas in the bottom of the third, delivering another two-run blast to extend the lead, 4-0.

The Screws offense came alive at the top of the fourth, beginning with a leadoff single from Alex Tabbert (Harper College). Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) drove the run in one at-bat later, with an RBI double to get his team on the board. Connor Kave (Harper College) drew a walk to put two runners on with one out for Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona). Forbes sent an RBI single into right field, scoring his 14th RBI of the summer and cutting the lead to just two.

Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC) kept the train going with a walk, loading the bases for Rockford. Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) drove in another run with a sacrifice fly, keeping the bases loaded for Tommy Towsend (Xavier University) with two outs. Townsend took a ball deep into right field with a three-run homer, delivering his 100th career hit as a Rivet in style, giving them their first lead of the game, 6-4.

The back-and-forth continued in the bottom of the frame, as Rochester loaded the bases with two outs. A two-run single to center field broke the six unanswered runs, knotting the game 6-6.

Both teams went scoreless through the next three innings, where they combined for just one total hit that came from the Rivets in the fifth.

In the top of the eighth, Schlegell drew a one-out walk, and Townsend earned a single, both players continuing to build on an impressive night. Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) retook the lead for Rockford, scoring Schlegell from third to make it 7-6. Collie sits third on the team in RBIs with 16 total.

Right-handed pitcher Ben Buehring (UW Oshkosh) came into the game in the bottom of the ninth, looking to earn his fourth save of the summer. Buehring mowed down the final three batters with three strikeouts, capturing the victory and making it two straight wins for the Rivets.

Rockford will take on the Honkers one final time tomorrow at 12:05 p.m., looking to extend its winning streak and defeat them for the third time this summer.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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