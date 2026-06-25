Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Game Preview 6/25

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du lac Dock Spiders face off tonight at Herr Baker-Field in Fond du Lac, Wi to complete their two-game set. The Dock Spiders won last night's game 13-4.

The Chinooks strikeout leader Eli Niemiec is making his fourth start and seventh appearance on the season. In two appearances against Fond du Lac, Niemiec has allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.

Absent from the lineup since June 20, Wyatt Gatlin is tonight's DH for the Chinooks, hitting eighth.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.