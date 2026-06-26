Rox End Homestand 5-1, Go on Road for Two Games
Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The First Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox (21-11) fell to the Badlands Big Sticks (15-15) 6-4 on Thursday at Joe Faber Field to finish the extended homestand 5-1.
St. Cloud struck first to take the lead, receiving two runs in the bottom of the first inning from Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas).
In his sixth start of the season, Hunter Poe (McMurry University) gave four innings on the mound and was part of a double play to hold Badlands scoreless in the top of the second.
Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University) impressed in relief with two innings of work while tallying two strikeouts and not allowing a hit.
The Rox picked up the offense in the seventh by loading the bases, and broke through in the eighth inning to pull the game within two runs at a 6-4 deficit. Nolan Geislinger (University of Oregon) and Brett White (University of Iowa) both reached first on walks and eventually scored off of wild pitches to give St. Cloud a chance.
The rally fell short, but St. Cloud finished the series victorious 3-1 and clinched a playoff berth by winning the first half in the Great Plains West.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Lucas Harrington.
St. Cloud travels to play Mankato on Friday and Saturday before returning home at 4:05 PM on Sunday to host the Bismarck Larks at Joe Faber Field. It will be a Coborn's Kids Day where kids have the opportunity to Run Around the Bases After the Game and Get Autographs on the Field.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox pitcher Hunter Poe
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