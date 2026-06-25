Chinooks Face Pitching Woes in Loss

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Entering a two-game set versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Wednesday June 24, the Lakeshore Chinooks led the season series 6-2. In the eight games against the Dock Spiders, the Chinooks pitching staff allowed just three runs per game on average.

Despite their success over Fond du Lac, on Wednesday night the Dock Spiders exploded for 14 runs in 6 1/2 innings. Due to Lightning in the area with at least five innings completed, the game was called early giving the Dock Spiders a 14-3 victory.

Albeit the large deficit, the Chinooks were the first team to strike in Wednesday's contest. Following a scoreless inning from Chinook Sam George, leadoff hitter David Mysza drew a walk, and put himself in scoring position by stealing second and third base.

With Cade Sears up to bat, Mysza eventually scored on a RBI groundout to the pitcher. From that point forward, the Chinooks scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, in a 3-1 hitters count, Bryan Lorenz sent a blast to left field for his team-leading third home run of the year. With the home run and a single in the first inning, Lorenz has five hits in his last three games.

The second and final run of the game came on a Sam Myers RBI groundout. With the final score 14-3, Wednesday's 14 runs allowed are the most by the Chinooks in a game this season. A big factor in the Chinooks struggles were their four error committed on defense.

With the Chinooks leading the Dock Spiders 1-0 in the top of the second inning, the Dock Spiders loaded the bases with two outs. On a 2-1 count to Miles Vandenheuvel, George induced a groundball to third basemen Anthony Massa, who was not able to come up with the play allowing two unearned runs to score.

Just four pitches later, Tyler Neises made the Chinooks pay with a three-run home run to extend their lead 5-1. Of the 14 runs allowed on Wednesday, six were unearned.

The Chinooks have an opportunity to split the series, with game two set for 6:35 pm CDT on Thursday, June 25 in Fond du Lac, Wi.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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