Big Sticks Take Series Finale against St. Cloud
Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (15-15) picked up their first victory in the finale of the four-game set against St. Cloud Rox (21-16) on Thursday night.
The Rox offense was able to get on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning. After a leadoff single by Tanner Recchio and a walk from Aidan Mouton, the two were able to score on a ground ball and a sacrifice bunt, putting St. Cloud up 2-0.
Badlands' offense started rolling in the top of the 3rd inning. Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC) reached on an error, then a single hit by Chayton Fischer (UW-Milwaukee) put runners on the corners.
A pair of walks scored the first run when both Samson Pugh (Texas State) and Jackson Ellison (Liberty) walked, scoring Nance. John Youens (Baylor) capitalized with the bases loaded, sending two home on a single, extending the lead to 3-2. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) scored Ellison, capping the scoring off at 4-2.
After surrendering two runs in the 1st inning, Ismael Quintero (Cal State LA) threw four shutout innings to complete his five innings of work.
In the 6th inning, the Big Sticks started the inning off with three consecutive walks by Gamaliel Jones (Angelo State), Robert De La Garza (Baylor), and Nance to load the bases. Fischer hit into a fielder's choice, plating Jones. A few pitches later, a wild pitch scored De La Garza, making it 6-2.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, St. Cloud's offense put two runs on the board when Nolan Geislinger and Brett White walked, and used a double steal to put them on 2nd and 3rd which led them both to score on a wild pitch a couple pitches later, making it 6-4.
Schlotterback closed the game down, striking out three batters and earning the last five outs for his second save of the season.
The Big Sticks head back home after winning their first game against the St. Cloud Rox this season and take on the Minot Hot Hots on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MST.
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