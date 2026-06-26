Close Loss Stings Kingfish against Kalamazoo

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish concluded their series with the Kalamazoo Growlers with an extra-innings loss by a final score of 7-5.

Both teams got on the board in the first, with the Growlers taking an early lead on a two-RBI double by Teddy Tokheim.

In the bottom half, the Kingfish cut the lead in half after Brendan Fritch drove in Brian Gould, who reached via a walk, with an RBI single.

Teddy Tokheim drove in his third RBI of the night in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Josh Campbell who reached via a single and was advanced to third on Joshua Algarin's first hit of the night.

The Kingfish again answered with a run of their own in the third as CJ Deckinga earned a bases-loaded walk to make the score 3-2 after three.

Tsubasa Tomii got his first start on the mound this summer and pitched 2 2/3 innings before leaving with an apparent injury. His final line included three runs on five hits with three strikeouts. In relief of Tomii was left-hander Ian Fisher who made his second appearance of the summer for the Kingfish. Fisher covered the bulk of the middle innings, pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

The Kingfish earned their first lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth as Ethan Moore drove in Ezra Essex with an RBI double on a well-executed hit-and-run. In the next at-bat, Moore scored from second base on a wild pitch that took a harsh ricochet off of the backstop, allowing Moore to make it all the way around.

The Kingfish's lead did not last long as in the next half inning a two-run seventh put the Growlers back in the driver's seat late. After the leadoff man reached via an error, a triple by Teddy Tokheim once more brought around the tying run, and a single by Chase Thomas gave Kalamazoo the lead.

Down to their final three outs, the Kingfish needed just one to keep the game going and two to end it. Brian Gould started the rally after getting hit on the first pitch of his at-bat and advanced to third off of a groundout by Hunter Snyder and fly out by Dominic Kibler. Gould slapped his hands together in exhilaration as a wild pitch tied the game with one out remaining.

Extra innings did not last long on Thursday night as a near 350-foot home run to left field by Mitchell Morton scored two runs for the Growlers with the inclusion of the extra-inning courtesy runner, putting them ahead 7-5.

The Kingfish went down in order in the bottom of the tenth to give Kalamazoo the victory, and helped them expand their first-place lead in the Great Lakes East Division with four games to play.

The Kingfish will host their final four games of the first half of the 2026 Northwoods League season against Battle Creek and Traverse City through the weekend. First pitch against Battle Creek is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT on Friday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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