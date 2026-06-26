MoonDogs Lose in Extra Innings to Larks

Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







BISMARCK, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs returned to Municipal Ballpark on Thursday night for the second game of their series against the Bismarck Larks, falling 7-6 in 10 innings.

The MoonDogs struck first in the opening inning, taking a 1-0 lead after a pickoff attempt sailed away, allowing Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) to score.

Mankato added to its advantage in the second inning when Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) crossed the plate to extend the lead to 2-0.

Bismarck answered in the bottom of the second, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Both teams remained scoreless through the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The Larks evened the score at 2-2 in the sixth on a fielder's choice before taking their first lead of the night, 3-2, on an RBI double by Connor Mendell (Northern Illinois University).

Neither team scored in the seventh inning.

The MoonDogs battled back in the eighth, tying the game at 3-3 when Wilkey scored on a passed ball swinging strike that got away from the catcher.

The game moved into extra innings, where Mankato regained the lead in the top of the 10th. A bases-loaded walk brought home the go-ahead run before Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) delivered a two-run double to give the MoonDogs a 6-3 advantage.

Bismarck answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring once before a walk-off three-run home run completed the comeback and secured a 7-6 victory for the Larks.

The MoonDogs return home Friday to host the St. Cloud Rox at ISG Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026

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