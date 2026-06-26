MoonDogs Lose in Extra Innings to Larks
Published on June 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
BISMARCK, N.D. - The Mankato MoonDogs returned to Municipal Ballpark on Thursday night for the second game of their series against the Bismarck Larks, falling 7-6 in 10 innings.
The MoonDogs struck first in the opening inning, taking a 1-0 lead after a pickoff attempt sailed away, allowing Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) to score.
Mankato added to its advantage in the second inning when Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) crossed the plate to extend the lead to 2-0.
Bismarck answered in the bottom of the second, scoring on a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Both teams remained scoreless through the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Larks evened the score at 2-2 in the sixth on a fielder's choice before taking their first lead of the night, 3-2, on an RBI double by Connor Mendell (Northern Illinois University).
Neither team scored in the seventh inning.
The MoonDogs battled back in the eighth, tying the game at 3-3 when Wilkey scored on a passed ball swinging strike that got away from the catcher.
The game moved into extra innings, where Mankato regained the lead in the top of the 10th. A bases-loaded walk brought home the go-ahead run before Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) delivered a two-run double to give the MoonDogs a 6-3 advantage.
Bismarck answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring once before a walk-off three-run home run completed the comeback and secured a 7-6 victory for the Larks.
The MoonDogs return home Friday to host the St. Cloud Rox at ISG Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2026
- Extra-Inning Surge Keeps Trains on Track in Waterloo - Eau Claire Express
- Big Sticks Take Series Finale against St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Wausau Scores 11 to Take Down Green Bay on Beach-Theme Night - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rox End Homestand 5-1, Go on Road for Two Games - St. Cloud Rox
- Wausau Tops Green Bay to Remain in First Place - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Dismantle Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for Fifth Straight Win - Madison Mallards
- Close Loss Stings Kingfish against Kalamazoo - Kenosha Kingfish
- MoonDogs Lose in Extra Innings to Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Lose Rhythm Late against Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Pit Spitters Build Early Lead, Hold off Richmond to Extend Home Win Streak - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Win Third Straight, Seal Sweep of Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Four Rochester Home Runs Drop Rivets to Honkers - Rockford Rivets
- Rochester Splits Series with 15-9 Win over Rockford - Rochester Honkers
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Game Preview 6/25 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Face Pitching Woes in Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Take the Field in Traverse City for Fourth Game in Six Days against the Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Travel to Wausau - Green Bay Rockers
- Mummies Drop Sixth Straight Game in 4-1 Loss to Pit Spitters - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Honkers Fall to Rivets 7-6 in Back-And-Forth Battle - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Clinch Great Plains West First Half Championship - St. Cloud Rox
- Late Rally Leads Growlers to Road Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Earn Second Straight Win in Close Battle - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Nearly Catch Kalamazoo - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.