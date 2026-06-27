Mankato Strikes First, Never Looks Back in Win over St. Cloud
Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN - Mankato jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, adding two more in the fifth to put away St. Cloud for good.
Sam Hall (Texas State University) battled through five innings, allowing three runs but punching out nine. Alex Blume (Alexandria Tech CC), Maddox Foss (Augustana University SD), and Jack Morris (USC Upstate) combined for four scoreless frames, with Morris earning the save. Mankato's staff struck out 14 on the night.
Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) and Max Senesac (Golden West) each drove in a run, with Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) adding another. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) doubled and swiped a bag in the fifth-inning push.
The MoonDogs committed zero errors and played clean baseball throughout, finishing with six hits and five runs while keeping St. Cloud off balance all night. Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) drew a walk and scored, and the 'Dogs went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position to make the most of their opportunities.
The MoonDogs will face the St. Cloud Rox again Saturday at ISG Field, first pitch is at 6:35 pm.
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