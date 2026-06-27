Ckyler Tengler Throws Gem as Madison Mallards Defeat Rockford Rivets

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Rockford, IL - The Madison Mallards (21-10) extended their winning streak to six games with a shutout victory over the Rockford Rivets (12-21) on Friday night.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when Madison broke through. John Hadley VI (Creighton University) scored on an error to open the scoring, and Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) followed with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) added an RBI single later in the frame to push the lead to 4-0.

Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) delivered another dominant outing on the mound, working seven shutout innings while striking out eight without issuing a walk. He lowered his season ERA to 2.04 in the process.

The Mallards continued to add on in the late innings. Hadley brought in another run with an RBI single in the seventh, and Yaucher delivered again in the eighth with an RBI double to make it 6-0. Madison closed the door with a pair of runs in the ninth inning to complete the 10-0 rout.

Tengler earned his fourth win of the season with the performance, while Baris Brua (UW-Oshkosh) was charged with the loss for Rockford.

With the victory, the Mallards remain tied with Wausau atop the Great Lakes West Division standings. Madison continues the series in Rockford on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. before returning to Warner Park on Sunday to host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.